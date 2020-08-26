Messi Reportedly Reaches Out to Pep Guardiola to Discuss Possible Transfer to Manchester City

FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has contacted former coach Pep Guardiola over a possible transfer by the football icon to Manchester City, as allegations circulate that he is adamant in his desire to leave Barca after a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, according to reports by Catalunya Radio.
Guardiola stepped down as Barca's manager in 2012 after spending the majority of his career with the club. According to the reports, he is open to the possibility of transferring Messi to the Red Devils, as the club plans to spend around £300mln on "reinforcement".
Earlier, reports suggested that the City was figuring out how to transfer Messi without violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules - regulations established by UEFA to prevent clubs from spending more on new players than they earn.
Barcelona would reportedly stick to its demand for a €700 Mln release clause for any club that is interested in signing Messi, whose current contract is not set to expire until 30 June 2021.
Speculation over Messi possibly divorcing Barcelona, where he has spent his entire career, erupted after Barca suffered a brutal 2-8 loss in a 14 August match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. The rumours have not received an official comment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)