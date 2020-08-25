FC Barcelona Reportedly Confirms Messi Wants to Leave

FC Barcelona has confirmed that Lionel Messi has informed the club about his intention to leave, the Associated Press has reported.
Reuters has quoted a club source, also saying that Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave.
An emergency meeting has been called with the Barcelona board in the wake of Messi's formal request to terminate his contract.— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 25, 2020
