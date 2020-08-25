Liverpool Coach Takes Dig at Bayern Munich After Their Win Over PSG

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp shared his opinion on the victory of Bayern in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp said that Bayern Munich was lucky with their Champions League win amid a favourable schedule due to COVID-19.
Bayern Munich was "a little lucky that, amid all the chaos with schedules, their schedule was best suited to the Champions League,” he said as quoted by the Daily Star.
“They have absolute world-class players in every position, and all at the right age,” he added.
In the final, the German club beat French side PSG one-nil. Before that, in the semi-finals, Bayern were stronger than Lyon, and in the quarterfinals they defeated Barcelona.
The Munich club set a Champions League record by winning all their matches in the tournament.
