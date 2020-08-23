Bayern Munich vs. PSG: Teams, Fans Arrive at Lisbon Stadium Ahead of Champions League Final - Video

The Champions League final is one of the most-watched annual sporting events worldwide, with some 380 million people expected to tune in for the big match.​

Watch a live broadcast from outside Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, where the team buses of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are arriving on Sunday ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2020 final.

PSG fans are gathering at the team's Parc des Princes stadium in Paris to watch the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern Munich. The stadium can accommodate 48,000 spectators but the club has allowed only 5,000 fans to watch the match inside the stadium due to measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fans of Bayern Munich are gathering in Munich to watch the game against Paris Saint-Germain. The Bavarians have won all the games in the current edition of the competition and hope to win their sixth title in their eleventh Champions League final.

It is the first time since 1998 that the most prestigious club competition in European football will be decided between two domestic champions. PSG is playing its first-ever Champions League final, while for Bayern Munich it is their eleventh final.

