Register
13:37 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their third goal

    Champions League Glory Awaits PSG and Bayern Munich in Final Clash

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): All the major football leagues were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have returned to play behind closed doors with strict safety guidelines. Europe’s elite club football competition resumed earlier this month.

    Football’s biggest game of the season - the 2020 UEFA Champions League (UCL) - final is set to be played between Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-German in Lisbon on Sunday.

    Two of the tournament's dominating teams will clash behind closed doors at the Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon, with no fans due to the government’s guidelines regarding the COVID-19.

    After ending a streak of four losses in the semi-final stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern are going for their sixth UCL crown, while PSG are in the final for the first time in the history of the game.

    What to Expect

    An outstanding and hugely attractive Champions League final lies in store with two of the best attacking teams meeting in Lisbon.

    PSG have had the advantage of one extra day to prepare for the game, which may be a factor, but Bayern have arguably been the most impressive team in the competition this season.

    Bayern’s goal record is stunning, with 42 goals in 10 games so far and Robert Lewandowski continues to lead the way with his 15 goals. PSG have an impressive attacking trio themselves and their game plan will clearly be to soak up pressure, but hit Bayern on the counter. They will have some success with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Angel Di Maria.

    The Bavarians have conceded plenty of chances in all of their three games since the resumption of the Champions League and PSG could certainly score here.

    The big question is: “How will the PSG defence and midfield measure up to the formidable Bayern attack of Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller?” This may be the best defence that Bayern have faced in their 10 Champions League games this season. This is because they have kept seven clean sheets in their ten matches, and Paris will have to be at their best if they are to win their first-ever final in this competition.

    Even with Paris’ superb defence, goals at both ends are likely, so that is the preferred play in this final, with the odds marginally in favour of Bayern ultimately outscoring Paris.

    Head to Head

    The two teams – PSG and Bayern – have faced each other on eight occasions – all in the Champions League group stages.

    The Ligue 1 champions have emerged as the winners on five of those contests, while Bayern have won on three occasions.

    The last time the two teams met was in 2017, when Bayern won 3-1 at home after losing 3-0 in France.

    Predictions and Form

    This will unarguably be one of the most difficult finals to call, with both sides boasting hugely potent attacking units that can swing a game in their favour on any given day.

    Bayern have been incredibly consistent in recent months, clocking up 28 wins from 29 matches since December 2019, which includes an astonishing victory over Spanish giants Barcelona. 

    The Bavarians won the Bundesliga and the German Cup this season and will be looking to add a treble by winning the Champions League.

    On the other hand, PSG have had an incredible season, which saw them win three domestic titles.

    If they can triumph in the Champions League final, PSG will snare an incredible fourth trophy for the season – meaning they will have won every competition they have competed in.

    Related:

    UEFA Confirms Transfer of Champions League Final in St. Petersburg to 2022
    Social Media Left Stunned as Neymar's Paris St Germain Pull Off Champions League Miracle
    Bayern Munich Trounces Barcelona 8-2 in Champions League Quarter-Final
    PSG Wins First 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Semi-Final
    Bayern Beat Lyon 3-0 in Second 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Semi-final
    Tags:
    Lisbon, Angel Di Maria, Bundesliga, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Neymar, Grand Finale, Champions League, coronavirus, COVID-19, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse