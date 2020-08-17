Sevilla Players Erupt Into Wild Celebrations After Beating Manchester United in Europa Semis – Video

A late goal from substitute Luuk De Jong sent the Spanish giants Sevilla into the finals of the UEFA Europa League.
The English side took the lead after just seven minutes, thanks to a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Sevilla levelled the score 20 minutes later with a tidy finish from Suso.
After winning the game, Julen Lopetegui's men erupted into a "wild celebration" to mark the victory. A video of the celebration from inside the locker room has been posted by Sevilla.
In the video, the players can be seen singing at the top of their lungs, banging on tables, and even dancing on top of them.
▶️ 𝗟𝗘𝗧'𝗦 𝗚𝗢 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗢𝗚𝗘𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥, 𝗟𝗔𝗗𝗦! ⚪🔴#WeareSevilla #UEL pic.twitter.com/ExAENGIWBe— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) August 16, 2020
Sevilla will face the winner of the other semi-final match between Inter Milan an Shakhtar Donetsk on Friday in Germany.
