Manchester City Aims to Have Messi Transferred From Barcelona, Media Claims

Football legend Lionel Messi, who currently plays for FC Barcelona, has been informed by Manchester City that they would be willing to “pay whatever it takes” to win him over, the Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, this development comes as Messi's future “appears in doubt”, after Barcelona's 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich on 14 August.
The situation, however, appears to be complicated by the 700 million euro buy-out clause in Messi’s contract, which essentially places him "out of the reach of every club on the face of the planet".
At the same time, the newspaper notes that FC Barcelona apparently does not have "the money to finance the rebuild they desperately need" and may have to "sacrifice Messi".
Famous ex-footballer and BT Sport football pundit Rio Ferdinand also reportedly mentioned the prospects of Messi considering his future in the wake of Barca's most recent defeat, wondering aloud whether the Argentinian football ace wants to "spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe".
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, however, reportedly said that he wants Messi to stay put.
"I am not going to speak until the end of the season about transfers. But my wish is Messi is going to stay at Barcelona," he remarked.
All comments
Show new comments (0)