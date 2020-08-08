MMA Star Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Longterm Partner Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Dee Devlin on Saturday.
The former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) celeb first revealed the news on in the afternoon through a post showing a photo of Dee wearing a diamond ring with McGregor standing beside her
"What a birthday, my future wife!", the photo is captioned.
"I asked her to come over and we just started chatting", he told VIP magazine:
"She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls".
Devlin also admitted that she was attracted to the future fighting star.
"I suppose it was! He’s very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh", she said.
McGregor has said that he had their future planned throughout his pursuit of fighting championships.
"I’m doing this to secure my family’s future and Dee’s future. One day, I want myself and Dee to be able to chill on a beach and not have any worry in the world", he said.
Prior to his victory over Chad Mendez in July 2015, he cited Dee as an inspiration and supporter.
"My girlfriend has been there since the start. She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today".
In July 2019, it was revealed that the couple had bought the home of former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds' son Philip in Kildare for more than €2 million.
