MMA Star Conor McGregor Announces Engagement to Longterm Partner Dee Devlin

Now retired Mixed Martial Arts star Conor McGregor has long cited his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, as an inspiration and supporter. The two have two children together and have now announced their intention to get married.

Conor McGregor has announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Dee Devlin on Saturday.

The former Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) celeb first revealed the news on in the afternoon through a post showing a photo of Dee wearing a diamond ring with McGregor standing beside her

"What a birthday, my future wife!", the photo is captioned.

View this post on Instagram What a birthday, my future wife ! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

The couple have two children together - Conor Jr and Croia. They met in 2008 after McGregor quit his initial plumbing career to follow his dream of mixed martial arts.

He sighted Devlin in a club, marking the first time they properly spoke and the beginning of the long term relationship.

"I asked her to come over and we just started chatting", he told VIP magazine: