Usain Bolt’s Dream of a Football Career Hasn’t Been Given a Chance

Olympic Medallist Usain Bolt, who tried his luck in football after ending his career in athletics, attributed the short duration of this adventure to "not getting enough chance to prove himself".
"I think I didn't get a fair chance," Usain Bolt said as quoted by ESPN. "I didn't do it how I wanted to do it, but it's something I think I would've been good at.
Bolt, who signed a trial contract with an Australian team, the Central Coast Mariners in 2018, was unable to reach a permanent deal.
He has always been dreaming of playing for Manchester United, but unfortunately his dream never came true.
Recently he became a father and now he will stop trying to find a football club.
“I’m like you know what, I'm getting old, let's just retire and I now have my daughter so she keeps me busy," he stressed.
Bolt is an eight-time Olympic champion and an 11-time world short-distance champion.
