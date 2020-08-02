Register
00:25 GMT03 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Conor McGregor reacts to his win over Donald Cowboy Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas.

    McGregor Left ‘Crying’, ‘Completely Devastated’ After First MMA Defeat, Opponent Claims in New Book

    © AP Photo / John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080041624_0:0:3139:1767_1200x675_80_0_0_072cef83b061b6b45b534bc581424ee8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008021080041592-mcgregor-left-crying-completely-devastated-after-first-mma-defeat-opponent-claims-in-new-book/

    On 7 June, Irish professional mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor announced via social media that he was retiring from fighting. The sportsman, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion, was the 10th in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and 4th in the UFC lightweight rankings as of mid-July.

    Irish retired UFC superstar Conor McGregor was left “crying and completely devastated” following his first MMA loss in 2008 at the hands of Lithuanian fighter Artemij Sitenkov, a multiple winner of European championships in various sports, the latter claims in a book published in late-May in France.

    In 2008, Sitenkov defeated the 19-year-old McGregor with a knee bar, costing The Notorious the first loss in his MMA professional career.

    The Lithuanian fighter claims in the book that McGregor cried in the octagon following the matchup.

    “Conor tried to get into my head during the weigh-in. But I was not impressed at all because this is something we do in my country,” Sitenkov said. “Conor stayed on the ground for a few minutes. He was crying and he was completely devastated. I had to go to his dressing room to try to cheer him up and he was still crying when I got in.”

    The book, titled ‘Obsessions’, was written by French journalist Charles Thiallier about the Irish former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. The writer traveled to Crumlin, Ireland, McGregor’s hometown, in search of a better understanding of the former UFC champion.

    “Even though I know he is not that popular right now in Ireland, I think that whether we like him or not, in 10 or 20 years' time he will have his name among the most influential sports people of his generation,” Thiallier wrote. “He is the guy who made MMA popular around the world, he is the face of the UFC and he probably changed the sport forever”.

    In February 2013, McGregor, a former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion, was signed to the UFC, where he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions, featherweight and lightweight, simultaneously.

    In early June, he announced via social media that he was retiring from fighting, although he has done so twice before during his career.

    On Thursday, the Irishman was called out by undefeated rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev. Responding to the Swedish fighter's call, McGregor tweeted “I accept”.

    UFC President Dana White told reporters on Friday that he is not interested in a McGregor-Chimaev bout, because the Irish fighter is now retired, adding that even if McGregor returned, there would be other more relevant fights.

    Related:

    Sharing is Caring: Conor McGregor Drops Off Supplies at Children's Hospital in Dublin
    Conor McGregor Takes a Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov After Ferguson-Gaethje Fight
    'Absolutely Destroy You in Grappling'. Nurmagomedov Sends McGregor on a Trip Down Memory Lane
    Justin Gaethje Focused on Fight With Khabib, Says McGregor 'Losing his Clout'
    '170lb Champ Soon': Fans Mull Which UFC Division McGregor Will Compete In
    Tags:
    tears, crying, opponent, MMA, UFC, Conor McGregor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Demonstration performances of paratroopers at festive events in honour of Airborne Forces Day at the Raevsky training ground in Krasnodar Territory
    Russian Airborne Forces' 90th Anniversary Celebration
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse