Register
01:36 GMT02 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, fighter Conor McGregor, right, is restrained by UFC president Dana White during a news conference ahead of the UFC 205 mixed martial arts fight between McGregor and Eddie Alvarez, not shown, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

    UFC President Dana White Deciphers McGregor’s 'I Accept' Tweet

    © AP Photo / Julio Cortez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/02/1080036001_0:134:1716:1100_1200x675_80_0_0_66c7584332c917ecd795b4ce3f2bd4a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008021080035935-ufc-president-dana-white-deciphers-mcgregors-i-accept-tweet/

    On Thursday Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor, who announced in early June that he was retiring from fighting, left fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in confusion after tweeting two words, “I accept”, without providing further explanation.

    UFC President Dana White on Friday deciphered a Thursday tweet from retired Irish fighter Conor McGregor, in which the Irish sportsman wrote the text “I accept” without further explanation. White suggested that the tweet was in response to rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, after he called out several well-known UFC fighters.

    White said that McGregor had expressed a desire to go up against the Swedish fighter of Chechen origin, Chimaev, dubbed the 'New Khabib' due to his successful start in the UFC and the likeness of his fighting manner to that of Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champion.

    “That was Khamzat,” White told reporters in Las Vegas on Friday. “Khamzat posted, ‘I want Nate Diaz, [Jorge] Masvidal, or McGregor,’ and McGregor said, ‘I accept’. That’s what that was.”

    On Thursday, 26-year-old Chimaev tweeted a request aimed at White to create a matchup against the three UFC stars in one night, stating that he was “getting bored” and claiming that he was “confident” he could “smash” all of them.

    “I’m getting bored, please @danawhite give me @NateDiaz209 @GamebredFighter @TheNotoriousMMA same night. I can smash all these guys... I’m not cocky guy I’m just confident. I understand if they don’t want to fight me,” tweeted Chimaev, the breakout star of the UFC Fight Island events in July.

    Later in the day, the former Irish fighter responded saying, “I accept”.

    In response to a reporter's question, White said that he is not interested in a McGregor-Chimaev bout, because the Irish fighter is now retired, adding that even if McGregor returned, there would be many other relevant fights for him.

    “No (interest in actually making the Chimaev fight),” White said. “Listen, Conor’s retired, and Conor’s move right now is sit back, wait, and see how this year plays out and see what’s next for him. You know he wants the Khabib (Nurmagomedov) fight. That happens Oct. 24 (against Justin Gaethje). So, we’ll see.”

    Talking about Chimaev’s desire to have frequent fights, the UFC head said he does not know what is next for the rapidly rising star, adding that he loves his attitude and mentality.

    “We’re trying to get him figured out right now,” White said. “Listen, this kid wants to fight every weekend and he’s not joking. He wants to fight every weekend. Obviously, in this climate, that’s tough to do, but I love that sh*t and I want to do it”.

    White said that he would set up fights for Chimaev whenever he asks.

    “When this kid wants to fight, I’m gonna make it happen. I love guys with that mentality. This guy’s the real deal,” White enthused. “Do you guys realize that the kid we matched him up with from the U.K., the last fight he had, that dude is a badass. That guy is legit. Don’t let the way the fight played out fool you. That kid was very good and [Chimaev] made him look not very good. This guy’s at a whole other level. This dude is real.”

    In July, Chimaev, born in Chechnya but taken with his family to Sweden at the age of 16, had two fights in the UFC in 10 days (15 and 25 July), achieving two victories. He now has eight victories in a row.

    On 7 June, Conor Mcgregor announce via social media that he was retiring from fighting.

    Related:

    Khabib Reveals His Choice for MMA's Two Biggest Powers
    Khabib Nurmagomedov's Father Has Passed Away, Chechen Leader Kadyrov Announces
    Dustin Poirier Hints at How Gaethje Could Defeat Khabib
    'We Did Everything We Could', UFC Champion Nurmagomedov Says About His Father's Death
    Russian Fighter Petr Yan Defeats Jose Aldo, Becoming 2nd Russian Among UFC Champions
    Tags:
    MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, Dana White, Conor McGregor, Khamzat Chimaev
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse