Register
22:31 GMT01 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FA Cup Final - Arsenal v Chelsea - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - August 1, 2020 Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Video: Arsenal Secures Victory Over Chelsea in FA Cup Final

    © REUTERS / CATHERINE IVILL
    Sport
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080035403_0:338:3040:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_836fb6df598f78e9772da71a39e95a10.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008011080035245-video-arsenal-secures-victory-over-chelsea-in-fa-cup-final/

    The long-anticipated FA Cup final took place this weekend, with Chelsea and Arsenal supporters both hoping for the victory. The result adds to a long string of championship wins and European league qualifiers for The Gunners.

    Arsenal secured itself as the FA Cup champions on Saturday, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals in the 2 - 1 win against Chelsea and a place in the Europa League.

    ​Chelsea began the game on high ground, with Christian Pulisic scoring the first goal over the head of Emiliano Martinez, the second United States national to get a ball in the back of the net during an FA Cup final, the first being Carli Lloyd with Manchester City in 2017.

    ​Pulisic scored just five minutes after Mason Mount passed it into the box and it was placed comfortably in his line of sight by ex-Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud.

    It appeared that Arsenal had made a prompt early comeback 25 minutes in when Nicolas Pepe put a hit from outside the box and into the top corner, past Chelsea keeper Willy Caballero.

    ​The score was deemed offside, before Pepe reached the goal and replay footage proved that Ainsley Maitland Niles was in front of The Blues defence.

    Arsenal found its opportunity a minute later after Cesar Azpilicueta took Aubameyang down in the box and referee Anthony Taylor issued a penalty.

    At the 28-minute mark, Aubameyang equalised the playing field. Azpilicueta saw an end to his game after leaving the pitch in tears after the Chelsea captain suffered a pulled hamstring at 34 minutes by Andreas Christensen.

    ​Frank Lampard also served as a replacement in the beginning of the second half, after Pulisic pulled his hamstring.

    The first 20 minutes of the restart saw a drop in momentum before Aubameyang crashed the ball into the net over the top of Ceballos, after a pass from Pepe.

    Chelsea saw their spark diminish six minutes later after Mateo Kovacic received a second yellow card and was removed from the game after a sliding tackle against Granit Xhaka.

    Chelsea dropped to a team of just nine in the game's final moments after Pedro went down in agony and was given oxygen before being removed on a stretcher.

    Arsenal's win makes it the team's 25th year of qualifying for the Europa League. The Gunners coach, Mikel Arteta, said prior to the game that an FA Cup victory was essential to maintaining Arsenal's talisman.

    Not everyone was happy with the decision, however.

    ​This FA Cup March marks the third time Arsenal and Chelsea have clashed in the finals, with Arsenal beating Chelsea before the 2017 and the Blues emerging victorious in last year's Europa League final.

    Related:

    'The Kids Are Alright': Liverpool's Youngest Team Ever Wins Fourth-Round in FA Cup
    Arsenal Defeats Manchester City, Reaches FA Cup Final
    Chelsea Reaches FA Cup Final, Defeating Manchester United
    Tags:
    championship, football, Chelsea, Arsenal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse