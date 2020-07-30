Mexican F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests Positive for COVID-19, Ruled Out of British Grand Prix

The announcement came Thursday after the driver's Racing Point team initially made F1 officials aware of an "inconclusive" test that came from Perez earlier in the day; however, a second test later confirmed that the Guadalajara driver was positive for the coronavirus.
A joint statement issued by Formula 1 and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has indicated that Perez has entered into a state of self-quarantine.
"With assistance of the local organiser of the British Grand Prix, local health authorities and the FIA COVID-19 delegate, a full track and trace initiative has been undertaken and all close contacts have been quarantined," reads the release.
"The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 have provided for swift containment of an incident that will have no wider impact on this weekend’s event."
Perez is the first driver to test positive for the respiratory illness since F1 started its modified racing schedule in early July.
