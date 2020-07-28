Why Did Liverpool's Klopp Call Sir Alex Ferguson at 3 AM?

England giants Liverpool were recently crowned the 2019-2020 Premier League champions. Managed by Jurgen Klopp, the Reds ended their 30-year wait for the trophy in June with seven games left to play.

Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp telephoned him in the early hours of the morning as he celebrated ending Liverpool's 30-year title drought.

The former Red Devils manager stated that Klopp thoroughly deserved his success this season and was ready to forgive the German for waking him up to announce his league success.

The revered former Manchester United manager said he received the call at 3:30 a.m. from Klopp who informed him that they (Liverpool) had won the EPL this year.

"I will forgive him for walking me up in the morning at half past three to tell me you won the league. Thank you…. The performance level of your team was fantastic. Your personality runs right through the whole club. I think it was a marvelous performance", Ferguson said.

He has also congratulated Klopp on being named the League Managers Association (LMA) manager of the year for guiding the Merseyside club to their first top flight title in three decades.

Klopp was delighted to receive the LMA award, now named after Ferguson, and dedicated it to his staff.

"I feel honoured to be handed a trophy named after Ferguson. I admire him a lot. He was the first British manager I had met and we had breakfast for me that moment was like meeting the pope", Klopp said.

The German took over the Reds in 2015 and has been highly praised by pundits for building up the team and guiding them to glory. Under Klopp, Liverpool also won the Champions League last year.

Ferguson, considered the most successful manager in history, won 49 trophies over the course of his managing career. Under the guidance of Ferguson, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles from 1993 to 2013.