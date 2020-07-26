FC Manchester United, Chelsea Qualify for Next Season's Champions League

The Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool football clubs have qualified for next season's Champions League, according to their Twitter accounts.
A.F.C. Bournemouth and Watford Football Club have been relegated from English football's Premier League.
And that's that! 😁#LFCchampions pic.twitter.com/HS0Hg6RF2w— Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 26, 2020
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 26, 2020
Full-time: Champions League football secured! 🙌#CHEWOL pic.twitter.com/uxRh0unx2c— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 26, 2020
The Premier League resumed play on 17 June after a three-month hiatus caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. All games are currently being played behind closed doors.
