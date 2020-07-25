Young Russian Goalkeeper Returns to Field Three Weeks After Being Struck by Lightning

After being struck by lightning, 16-year-old FC Znamya Truda goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovsky showed no signs of life. Fortunately, the coach managed to revive him, and in the hospital he was put into an artificial coma.
Now, several weeks later, Ivan Zaborovsky is back in the ranks. He has accepted the prize of best goalkeeper of the tournament and signed his first contract with an adult team. Only the burn on his chest reminds him of the incident.
"The last thing I remember is how I left the house, and then I woke up in the hospital," Ivan Zaborovsky said.
Молния ударила во вратаря подмосковного клуба «Знамя Труда» Ивана Заборовского во время тренировки. Момент попал на видео.— Mumpel (@Mumpel_) July 7, 2020
Сейчас вратарь находится в искусственной коме. pic.twitter.com/zjP4XkoS7r
The lightning damaged his lung and eardrum, but according to doctors, the young man will soon recover completely.
All comments
Show new comments (0)