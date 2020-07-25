Magomed Ismailov Broke Alexander Emelianenko's Nose During ACA 107 Main Event

The fight ended with a knockout in the third round. This victory was the 16th in the career of 34-year-old Ismailov, who also has two defeats and one draw. Emelianenko, 38, lost for the eighth time with 28 wins and one draw.
The meeting took place in Sochi. Initially, the battle was supposed to take place on 3 April in Moscow, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed until 24 July.
💪🏻 Magomed Ismailov stops Alexander Emelianenko in the third round! pic.twitter.com/mpm3CkMdia— ACAMMA (@ACA_League) July 24, 2020
Ismailov noted that this victory was special for him, since his opponent is a special fighter for him.
