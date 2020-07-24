Register
15:17 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The big screen displays a VAR review message before disallowing a goal in a Premier League match

    On Last Day of Premier League Season, Could Tech Error on ‘Ghost Goal’ Lead to Legal Challenge?

    © REUTERS /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/18/1079974786_0:198:3290:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_97abad71e0ecd2ce36574ca43ea94094.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202007241079975944-on-last-day-of-premier-league-season-could-tech-error-on-ghost-goal-lead-to-legal-challenge/

    Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time, ahead of Manchester City. Manchester United are hoping to qualify for the Champions’ League but on Sunday most attention will be focused on the bottom of the table.

    If Watford or Bournemouth are relegated from the Premier League by just one point at the weekend it is possible they will employ lawyers to challenge the decision because of a goalline technology mistake last month.

    ​Villa - who are based in England’s second city, Birmingham - travel to West Ham on Sunday, 26 July, while Watford visit Arsenal and Bournemouth - who could conceivably stay up too - are away at Everton.

    ​But if Villa stay up by goal difference or by one point then Watford or Bournemouth could challenge their relegation in a court of law.

    This is because on 17 June, in their first game back after the three-month break caused by the coronavirus crisis, Villa got a vital point in a goalless draw at home to Sheffield United.

    ​United scored a perfectly good goal in the 41st minute when Oliver Norwood’s free kick was bundled over the line by Villa’s Norwegian goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

    But referee Michael Oliver’s watch - which should have been alerted by goalline technology and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) - failed to signal a goal and the game carried on and ended goalless.

    Hawk-Eye, the company which provides the goalline technology, said it "unreservedly apologises" to the Premier League and Sheffield United and blamed a malfunction with the Goal Decision System, which should have notified the referee.

    ​It said the seven cameras focused on the goalline were all “occluded”, meaning that none of them spotted that the ball was over the line and it said this had "never been seen before in over 9,000 matches."

    Goalline technology was introduced in the Premier League a couple of years ago and this season has been the first where referees have been worked with a VAR team in a control team in west London. VAR has proved to be deeply unpopular with fans and is expected to be reviewed later this year.

    With the huge amounts of money involved at the highest level of English football, it is widely expected that Watford or Bournemouth could sue Hawk-Eye, the Premier League or both if they lose their place in the top echelon as a result of the “ghost goal”.

    ​Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has refused to comment on it and told reporters he was just concentrating on trying to gain the win at Everton that would draw his team level with Villa and Watford.

    Howe said: "The next game is the biggest game of all our careers and we're going to do our best to win it. My commitment to the club has never changed and I've done my best for it since day one. We have to win our game and that's what I'll be focusing on. I'm sure at some point I'll hear what's happening elsewhere, but my full attention will be on trying to win our game."
    Tags:
    VAR, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, English Premier League
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 July
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse