New UFC Fighter Fiziev Shows off His 'Matrix' Skills - Videos

New UFC star Rafael Fiziev has shaken audiences and social media users with his brutal kicks along with some eye-popping defence moves that helped him secure victory over Marc Diakiese after three rounds.
The fighter showed that he has a slick skill to evade kicks in what appeared to be a "Matrix" move, when Fiziev bent backwards at a nearly 90-degree angle.
— UFC (@ufc) July 19, 2020
Netizens expressed their shock at the fighter's moves, saying that he "took the red pill", referring to the movie The Matrix.
— MMAssault (@MMAassault1) July 19, 2020
"I win today but from God, everything I have, what God wants, I’m happy for this", Fiziev said following his win.
In 2017, UFC President Dana White posted a clip with Fiziev's skills on his Twitter account, saying that it was "the craziest sh*t I have ever seen".
— danawhite (@danawhite) February 2, 2017
Fiziev made his professional MMA debut in 2015. Before that, he fought in Asian regional promotions like the ROAD FC and the American promotion Titan FC.
