Arsenal Defeats Manchester City, Reaches FA Cup Final

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pushed his team to the FA Cup final, double stunning Manchester City during the semi-final match at an empty Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The win secured Arsenal its record 21st cup final.
Despite City dominating the early exchanges, Aubameyang scored a goal in 19th minute and, never letting the rivals recover, finished with a second one in 70th minute.
The team celebrated the victory in its Twitter account and thanked the club's fans. Earlier, they won the match against Premiere League champions Liverpool.
Arsenal became first FA Cup finalist for 2019/2020 and will meet either Chelsea or Manchester United in a final match, after the winner in the pair is known on Sunday.
This is Arsenal's first victory over the City since FA Cup semi-final of 2017.
