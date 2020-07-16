Real Madrid Beats Villarreal CF, Becoming Spanish Champion For 34th Time

Real Madrid, scoring 86 points, became the champion before the end of the tournament, being out of reach for the rivals. The last time the club triumphed the Spanish championship was in 2016-2017 season.

Real Madrid became the champion of Spain ahead of schedule, defeating Villarreal with the score of 2:1 on the 37th round.

The match took place at the stadium of Real's reserve team. The team sealed the title thanks to Karim Benzema's two goals. Villarreal had one goal shot by Vicente Iborra.

With 86 points, Real became out of reach for its rivals, marking the 34th time it seals the title of Spanish champions, after their previous triumph in the season 2016-17.

FC Barcelona, with 79 points in second place in the table, lost to Osasuna with the score 1:2.

