View From Outside Real Madrid’s Valdebebas Complex Ahead of La Liga Title Match vs Villarreal

Watch a live broadcast from outside Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training complex in Madrid on Thursday, just hours before the team’s decisive La Liga title match vs Villarreal at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium.
Real Madrid, coached by Zinedine Zidane, secured their ninth straight win following the coronavirus pandemic break against Granada on Monday, which kept the team four points ahead of second-place rivals Barcelona, with only two rounds to go. In case of a win against Villarreal, or if Barcelona drops points in their home match against Osasuna, a record 34th Spanish league title will go to ‘Los Blancos’.
The Real Madrid club and all relevant government authorities have called on residents of Madrid to celebrate at home, and not gather at the Cibeles fountain, the traditional celebration point for the club, due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
