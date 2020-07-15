Register
10:13 GMT15 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Real Madrid and Barcelona F.C.B.

    Real Madrid One Win Away from Clinching the La Liga Title

    © CC BY 2.0 / Zulio Escudos / Escudos
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107708/29/1077082996_0:192:2048:1344_1200x675_80_0_0_362432b8fab74c094ca9e705b95a162b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202007151079888563-real-madrid-one-win-away-from-clinching-the-la-liga-title/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Two first-half goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid to a hard-fought win at Granada to restore their four points lead over rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table on Monday.

    Spanish giants Real Madrid are now just a win away to secure their 34th La Liga title with two games to go. The league leader could win it for the third time in eight years at their temporary home ground Alfredo Di Stefano, on Thursday night regardless of how Barcelona fare at the Camp Nou against Osasuna.

    If Zinedine Zidane’s team slips up against Villarreal, they will still have a second chance to clinch the title on Sunday when they play against Leganes.

    Real Madrid last won the La Liga title in 2016-17 and are looking favourites to be crowned this year. The team has won nine straight games following the coronavirus pandemic break.

    Los Blancos are currently on 83 points while Barcelona is on 79 points, and it seems that the latter have a really slim chance of winning it as they will have to win the remaining games and hope that Zidane’s side drops point which is very unlikely. Real Madrid just require two points from their last two games to lift the title. While, a superior head-to-head record means if the two teams finish level on points, Real Madrid would win the league title.

    Real Madrid’s captain Sergio Ramos has said that the team is one step closer to winning the title but that they have to keep going. He said: "We haven’t won anything yet. There are still more points to play for and our side will try to win every game left as it was always our objective. Our results speak for us and I really hope we can celebrate this league title."

    On Tuesday, the club asked its supporters to avoid congregating in the Spanish capital if they win the La Liga title in order to limit the risk of spreading the COVID-19 infection.

    “Real Madrid C.F. calls on its club members and supporters not to gather at Plaza de Cibeles in the event if the team secures the title,” the club said in a statement.

    La Liga resumed in June after a three-month interruption due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then the clubs have been playing behind closed doors without fans in the stadia. 

    Related:

    COVID-19: Spain’s La Liga Becomes Second European Football Division to Resume Games
    Cristiano, Who? La Liga President Says Ronaldo’s Absence in Spain Barely Noticed
    'Lone Wolf' Daesh Fanatic Was Planning to Bomb Barcelona-Real Madrid Match Using Drones - Report
    Tags:
    Madrid, coronavirus, COVID-19, Sergio Ramos, Zinedine Zidane, Granada, La Liga, FC Real Madrid, Real Madrid, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model wearing a face shield poses with a Mitsubishi vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020.
    Girls and Cars: Twice Postponed Bangkok International Motor Show Finally Revs Its Engines
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse