Register
11:27 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Spanish Copa del Rey

    Piers Morgan Explains Why He Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is Better Than Lionel Messi

    © AP Photo / Alvaro Barrientos
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107834/30/1078343002_0:56:3072:1784_1200x675_80_0_0_c809c54ac68e9dfb500abd50d5f41f87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202007131079868474-piers-morgan-explains-why-he-thinks-cristiano-ronaldo-is-better-than-lionel-messi/

    The debate between football fans and sports pundits on which of the two players deserves to be named GOAT – the greatest of all time – has been going for many years (it seems it won’t end even after the two hang up their boots), with numerous football greats like Zinedine Zidane and Marco Van Basten sharing their opinion on the debate.

    Host of Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan has explained why he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi. The 55-year-old, who is a die-hard fan of English football club Arsenal, spoke recently to the radio station talkSPORT, where among other things he weighed in on the debate about which of the two football stars deserves to be named the greatest of all time. Morgan contended that Ronaldo is superior to Messi, because he's enjoyed success in every league he's played.

    "Look, Messi; he’s been at one club, he’s never done it on the international stage, his record in the Champions League is nowhere near as good as Ronaldo’s in the closing stages in terms of goals scored… Ronaldo has done it on the international stage, the Champions League and brilliant in four different countries – Portugal, England, Spain, and now Italy. Ronaldo has challenged himself more, succeeding in every league. Messi has never risked it, he has never left Barcelona", Morgan told talkSPORT.

    The journalist and TV host stressed he in no way intended to denigrate Messi with his statement and admitted being Ronaldo’s fanboy. Morgan said the two became "quite good friends" after he interviewed the Portuguese star for an ITV documentary last year.

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during an Italian Cup second leg soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz stadium, in Turin, Italy, Friday, 12 June 2020
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Who is 'The Most Beautiful Woman on Earth' According to Cristiano Ronaldo?

    However, if one looks at the statistics and the number of trophies (except for national, this is where Ronaldo wins a landslide victory) Lionel Messi beats his Portuguese nemesis. But as Piers Morgan mentioned earlier, everywhere Ronaldo has gone – the English Premier League, considered to the best football league in the world, La Liga, Serie A – he managed to achieve success. Messi over all these years has played for just one club, Barcelona.

    This may change soon as reports say the Argentine is "fed up" with the club’s bleak performance this season as well as ongoing confrontation with Barca’s officials and managers and wants to leave Camp Nou.

     

    Tags:
    Barcelona, Serie A, La Liga, English Premiership, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse