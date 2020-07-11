Watch MMA Fighter Lose Battle After Knocking Opponent Out

Mixed Martial Arts fighter Shawn West has lost to Boston Salmon by disqualification in Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 84 after knocking his opponent out.
In the second round of the rumble, West made a successful punch combination, completing it with a knee kick to the head and knocking out his opponent.
The kick, however, was made while Salmon was leaning on the canvas with his knee, which is regarded as a prone position and, therefore, the kick was prohibited. Thus, the judge disqualified West, with victory going straight to Salmon.
Devastating illegal knee results in a DQ. #LFA84 pic.twitter.com/3e31byKzUV— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 11, 2020
For 30-year-old West, it was the 11th defeat in his career, while he has 16 wins.
