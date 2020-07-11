English Football Legend, 1966 World Cup Winner Jack Charlton Dies at 85

"Jack died peacefully on Friday 10 July at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side. As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather", a statement from his family said.
The Leeds star was diagnosed with lymphoma last year and also battled dementia.
English clubs, celebrities, and fans have expressed their condolences to Charlton's family on Twitter, paying homage to his merits.
Rest in peace Jack pic.twitter.com/Z6iIuIAzIE— Leeds United (@LUFC) July 11, 2020
The FAI is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever.— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020
