Register
15:18 GMT04 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi in Madrid

    Former Barcelona Manager Certain Messi Will Stay at Camp Nou Amid Reports of Exit

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The 33-year-old Argentinian recently became the seventh football player in the history of the game to score 700 goals. However, according to the Spanish media, Messi’s personal achievements fail to comfort the athlete about Barcelona’s unsuccessful performance on the pitch and so he is thinking about his future in the club.

    Former Barcelona manger Cesar Luis Menotti is certain that the club’s star Lionel Messi will stay at Camp Nou amid reports that the athlete will leave Barca next summer. Menotti, who also coached the Argentinian’s national team and led it to triumph during the 1978 Football World Cup, said Messi is more symbolic for the club’s history than Barca’s President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

    "It doesn't even cross my mind that they won't fix it. I think they will reach an agreement”, said Menotti commenting on the negotiations on a renewal of Messi’s contract and added that the financial issue is not the main matter in the talks. "Messi doesn't think about the contract when he goes on the pitch. He's still the same on the pitch and in his neighbourhood. I don't think it's a financial problem, I don't understand it".

    The decorated manager also touched on Messi’s performance, saying that the athlete is still at his peak. "Messi is still in full swing. It is true that he is no longer an 18-year-old boy, but he is not 50 either. He has a lot of time in front of him still", said Menotti.

    June 30, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    © REUTERS / ALBERT GEA
    Twitterati and the World Celebrate Messi's 700th Career Football Goal

    His statements come as the Spanish media reported that Messi will leave Barcelona next year when his contract expires in the summer. The athlete is reportedly upset by the club’s unimpressive performance this season, as Blaugrana recently surrendered its first place in La Liga to arch-rivals Real Madrid, which is now four points clear of Barca. Feuds inside the club, as well as confrontation with the club’s officials, are another reason why the 33-year-old allegedly wants to say adios to Camp Nou. Tensions with Barcelona’s board of directors as well as reports in the Spanish press, which accuses Messi of running the club and saying which players to sign and which managers to fire, have led the Argentinian to become fed up with Barcelona, the BBC reported.

    Messi’s potential future

    He is regarded as one of the best football players in the history of the game, so any major football club would be willing to sign the 33-year old. Recently, Fox Sports journalist Christian Martin claimed that Messi will end up in the English Premier League.

    "The possibility of Leo Messi leaving Barcelona and coming to Manchester City is real. This is confirmed by my sources, in Catalonia and England. The sports and extra sports conditions would be positive for all involved. Attention Ladies and Gentlemen", Martin wrote in a post.

    Other reports claim that Messi will travel to Italy, where he will join his nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus as the club wants to win international trophies.

    Tags:
    La Liga, Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse