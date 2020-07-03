Messi Reportedly Mulls Leaving Barca Next Summer Over Contract End, Club Squabbles

Lionel Messi, captain and forward of FC Barcelona, besides being considered one of the greatest football players of all time, is also the most decorated footballer in the club's history, with 34 trophies to his name.

Football icon Lionel Messi is weighing the possibility of leaving FC Barcelona after his current contract - reportedly providing him over $600,000 per week - expires next summer, Spanish media have reported.

According to the report, Messi told "his closest people" that he doesn't want to become a "problem for the club", since he is "tired of permanent leaks" and of being associated with decisions he has had nothing to do with.

Internal problems at the club are apparently the reason behind Messi's doubts over his future at Barcelona, as the team is reported to be dissatisfied with coach Quique Setien, recently voicing their complaints over several of his tactical decisions during a Primera match.

Other reports suggested that there has also been a conflict between the footballers and the boards, as the team was reportedly considered by some as selfish to not accept a pay cut resulting from the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic and football suspension in Spain. Later, Messi confirmed that players had taken a 70-percent wage cut, and denounced the board for trying to make players look bad.

"It never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass, adding pressure for us to do what we were always going to do anyway", Messi wrote in his Instagram, announcing the acceptance of the pay cut and additional contributions made by players to support the employees of the club.

Earlier in the week, Messi secured his 700th career goal in a match against Atletico, causing football fans around the world to celebrate the achievement.

Argentine-born Messi has spent almost his entire football career with FC Barcelona, becoming the most decorated footballer in the club's history, winning every possible club trophy and a large amount of individual awards, including six Golden Balls. He is considered one of the greatest modern footballers and one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.