FC Liverpool Isn't Planning Transfers During Nearest Window, Jurgen Klopp Reveals

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that the club does not plan to acquire expensive football players during the next summer transfer window, as he is pleased with the current line-up.
Liverpool is noted to have taken an interest in many famous players, including Dortmund Borussia winger Jadon Sancho, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kilian Mbappe and Napoli defender Calidou Coulibaly.
Klopp stressed that the coronavirus had greatly influenced the club’s budget. According to the Liverpool manager, "it's just not likely that it'll be the most busy summer in the world."
“I am very confident that we can keep the team together but all the rest of the planning is ongoing without knowing,” Jurgen Klopp said, as quoted by The Guardian. “We have no idea at the moment. Nobody knows how the future will be, which is very strange. I don’t know when the new season will start.
During the current campaign, Liverpool became the champion of the English Premier League. The Reds won the title seven rounds before the end of the season.
