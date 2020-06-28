Will 'Audacious Plan' Help Ronaldo and Messi End Up on Same Team?

Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez is reportedly set to pull off “an audacious plan” to unite Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Juventus footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in one team for his starring testimonial match, SPORTbible reported, citing his comments to the Argentinian station Radio La Red.
“If I had to assemble the team it would consist of [Gianluigi] Buffon, Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Scholes, Paul Pogba, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Leo Messi and Wayne Rooney”, said the Argentinian footballer, who has just extended his membership with Boca Juniors for six more months.
36-year-old Tevez previously played alongside Ronaldo with Manchester United for two years and has competed side-by-side with the captain of Argentina's national team, Messi, on the world stage. So far, he has dismissed the idea of his immanent retirement from football and argued that he will “leave all possibilities open” regarding his future clubs.
"Of course, in Argentina [there's] only Boca [for me]. But I would like to return to West Ham to be applauded for six months”, he told the radio station. “Or spend six months at Corinthians. I won't rule anything out because I don't want to be a slave to my words”.© AP Photo / Fabio Ferrari
Previously, both Ronaldo and Messi have cast aside speculations about animosity between the two, despite their annual battle for the Ballon d'Or award. 33-year-old Messi even argued at one point that he would not mind passing to the Juventus forward “in the end” if they played on the same team, calling the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo a “predatory striker”.
