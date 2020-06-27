Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled by Fellow Players on Instagram Over Gaudy Sense of Dress

The widely respected player is used to being the subject of praise and admiration, but this time it appears that a rather unusual short-shirt combo may have earned him some unwanted attention by other players.

Famed Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo has been trolled by fellow footballers over his sense of dress following an Instagram post in which the player is wearing matching Louis Vuitton shorts and shirt.

The Portugal captain, 35, posted the picture wearing the loud outfit with a caption on the post which reads, “starting the weekend with a good vibes and good style.” The outfit being donned by Ronaldo reportedly comes to a total of £1,250.

Starting the weekend with a good vibe and a good style🤪 pic.twitter.com/EXHMtk25UT — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 27, 2020

​Ronaldo’s team-mates were quick to poke fun at his outfit, with Juventus players Leonardo Bonucci and Medhi Benatia seeming to have the most fun.

“Unbelievable!!!” Commented Bonucci, complimented by three face palm emojis.

Defender Benatia, who recent left Italy for the Qatari team Al-Duhail, wrote, “Come on bro…good style I don’t know.”

Former Chelsea forward Juan Cuadrado wrote alongside a laughing emoji, “good style for strolling along beaches.”

It is quote possible that the comments could frustrate Ronaldo’s famously vein sensibilities. In 2018 he stated that he pays attention to all the small details of his dress sense and male grooming.

“I don’t believe I’m obsessed by looking good. I look good because I am,” he said, before adding “I’m joking!”

“I think everything’s important to look good, to smell good. You know, it’s not just woman. The ladies like to see you dressed well - my girlfriend likes it, my mum, my sisters, everyone around me likes seeing people smartly dressed. Men or women, it’s part of our culture. So it’s good. It’s not an obsession, but a detail here or a detail there makes the difference in my opinion,” said Ronaldo.

Ronald recently took his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriquez, away on a £15 million yacht and scored in both of Juventus’ Series A wins after the league restart.

Despite his international jet-set lifestyle, manager Maurizio Sarri recently warned that the former Real Madrid winger must be “preserved” as he enters the closing stages of his football career.

After Juventus’ win on Friday, Sarri said that, “For us he is very important. He is powerful, one of the strongest centre forward in the world right now. He can be decisive for us at the end of the season. He needs to play a lot. In the future we will find the way to preserve him across matches or for some matches. He is great in listening to himself and he will realise when he will need to stop and rest. But now I think he fits quite well,” Mr Sarri is quoted as saying.