Bitter and Twisted: Rival Football Fans Lash Out on Social Media as Liverpool Win Premier League

Liverpool have been confirmed as champions for the first time since the English Premier League was founded in 1992, after their rivals Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday, 25 June.
It has been a long wait for Reds fans, who have not been champions of England since 1990 when Kenny Dalglish was their manager - the same year that Margaret Thatcher was deposed as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
On Friday, 26 June, Liverpool goalkeeping legend Bruce Grobbelaar - who played 440 games for the Anfield club - compared manager Jurgen Klopp to the great Bill Shankly.
Grobbelaar told the BBC: "Klopp is one of those managers who will go down in history. I've likened him to a Shankly reincarnation in a German body.”
But the Liverpool love-in on British television, radio and social media has been too much for many Manchester United, Manchester City, Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea fans to stomach.
