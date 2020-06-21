Governor Cuomo Praises First NY-Bred Horse to Win Belmont Since 1882

New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo celebrated in his Twitter the victory of Tiz the Law, the first NY-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes since 1882. The stakes of the race were said to be as high as $1,000,000.
Cuomo praised "an incredible New York-bred colt", expressing gratitude to those who made the "iconic race" happen despite the coronavirus pandemic. For winning the Belmont Stakes the horse has been nicknamed "The New York Hero".
Tiz the Law is a three-year-old colt bred by Twin Creeks Farm in Marcy, NY, about 240 miles northwest of New York City, that won four out of five its races.
The first NY-bred horse to win the Belmont since 1882!— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 20, 2020
Tiz the Law ran for us all and won. #NYTough https://t.co/9jHQZ2actd
Footage of Tiz the Law winning the race was shared in social media.
Tiz The Law wins the #BelmontStakes! pic.twitter.com/rqXaMmg0b8— At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 20, 2020
Tiz The Law was unstoppable in the #BelmontStakes! pic.twitter.com/8iJcoHFSFX— America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) June 20, 2020
Belmont Stakes, also nicknamed The Test of the Champion and The Run for the Carnations, is a major-stakes horse racing event that dates back to 1867, for three-year-old horses of pure breeds that are best known for their racing. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's race was moved to 20 June, although it is normally held on the first Saturday of June.
