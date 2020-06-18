Register
12:22 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Lamine Diack, former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations, leaves a courthouse in Paris during his June 2020 trial.

    Trial In France Shines a Light on Corrupt ‘Little Emperor’ at the Top of International Athletics  

    © AFP 2020 / THOMAS SAMSON
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/12/1079651225_0:137:3072:1865_1200x675_80_0_0_c9f40bece707f05fae2a80cdeb30116b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202006181079652555-trial-in-france-shines-a-light-on-corrupt-little-emperor-at-the-top-of-international-athletics-/

    The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rebranded as World Athletics last year, in an attempt to shake off the sport’s reputation for doping and corruption. But a trial in Paris, which is due to conclude this week, has shined a light on what exactly went on at the IAAF.

    French prosecutors have asked judges to convict Lamine Diack, the former IAAF president, jail him for four years and fine him 500,000 euros.

    Diack, who is 87 and from Senegal, denies corruption, money laundering and breach of trust.

    ​Prosecutor Arnaud de Laguiche told the court on Wednesday, 17 June: "The IAAF tripped on the hurdle of corruption. (People like) Diack live like little emperors, they have their little courts and people court them.''

    The prosecutors say Diack, who ran the IAAF from 1999 to 2015, obtained 3.45 million euros from athletes who were suspected of doping and paid to have their test results ignored so they could carry on competing in international athletics.

    Russian marathon runner Liliya Shobukhova told the court she had paid 450,000 euros to the IAAF and prosecutors say Diack and his son siphoned off the money into their own private accounts.

    ​Mr de Laguiche said Diack also hired his son Papa Massata to obtain lucrative sponsorship deals for the Olympics and the world athletics championships.

    Nine months before Usain Bolt set the first of his sprint world records, Diack signed an agreement in 2007 to pay his son US$900 per day for “consultancy work”.

    The figure was later raised to US$1,200 a day.

    Mr de Laguiche said while the Diacks got rich, jetted all over the world and rubbed shoulders with celebrities, the IAAF’s reputation was trashed and it lost an estimated 41 million euros in revenue.

    Diack gave confusing and barely audible testimony and his lawyers - who will make their final submissions on Thursday, 18 June - hinted at dementia and suggested he was having difficulty following the proceedings.

    His lawyer, Simon Ndiaye, said Diack felt it was “globally unfair'' that he was being made to answer for “a whole system, in which lots of people took part."

    Mr de Laguiche said Papa Massata Diack, who lives in Senegal and refused to travel to Paris for the trial, was at the heart of the corruption. Investigators found he bought watches and other luxury goods worth 1.7 million euros from a Paris boutique and even his own father told the court: “He conducted himself like a thug."

    Two French athletes Christelle Daunay, 45, and Hind Dehiba, 41, are seeking damages because they said Diack allowed runners who had been doping to compete against them.

    Dehiba's lawyer, Florent Hauchecorne, said the Diack trial was a long time in coming.

    He told AFP: “The problem is that sport has become an industry and in the background, there are the geopolitical interests of nations which, in the end, lead to the conclusion that the doping of athletes and helping athletes dope to win medals is no worse than employing secret services to intervene here and there.''

    Sebastian Coe, the British former middle-distance runner and Conservative MP, succeeded Diack as president of the IAAF in 2015 and is now trying to rehabilitate the image of World Athletics.

    The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence through the Independent Commission of alleged state-sponsored doping and cover-ups.

    The Russian authorities have repeatedly refuted the accusations of running a doping program but acknowledged that the country's athletics had some problems with doping that were being tackled.

    The judges are expected to return their verdict in the Diack case later this year.

    Tags:
    Lamine Diack, Paris, Senegal, World Athletics Championship, Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse