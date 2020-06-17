UEFA Confirms Transfer of Champions League Final in St. Petersburg to 2022

The finals, semi-finals and quarter-finals of the current season's Champions League will be held in the 'Final 8' format in Lisbon from August 12-23, UEFA said.
"The #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon between 12 and 23 August 2020. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures," the tournament said on Twitter.
🏆 🇵🇹 NEWS: #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knock-out at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica and the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon from 12 - 23 August 2020.— UEFA (@UEFA) June 17, 2020
Remaining round of 16 matches will be played on the 7/8 August. #UEFAExCo pic.twitter.com/qeJX0k7t8c
The final of the Champions League 2019/20 was initially scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul.
Sky Sport Italia said on Monday that Istanbul, which was supposed to host the Champions League 2019/20 final, will be the host of the finals in the 2020/21 season, and St. Petersburg will host the tournament’s final in 2022.
