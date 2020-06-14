'Surprise Ovi' Featuring Alexander Ovechkin Becomes NHL's GIF of the Year

Washington Capitals' captain Alexander Ovechkin has scored yet another goal... however, this time it was not on the ice-hockey rink but in the hearts of hockey fans.
A gif featuring the Russian left-winger has won the "Best GIF" nomination at the NHL Fan Choice Awards that is held annually.
A funny moment with Ovechkin occurred in October 2019 during a warm-up before a regular season match with Toronto. A cameraman focused the camera on a child on the podium when the Russian player suddenly burst into the frame.
Surprise @ovi8. pic.twitter.com/s3bwS3ubwE— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 15, 2019
The gif got slightly more than 31 percent of fans' votes, outperforming a video with Colorado forward Gabriel Landeskog and Anaheim goalkeeper Ryan Miller.
All comments
Show new comments (0)