'Don't Talk Too Much': MMA Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Teases Conor McGregor With Fight Video

The UFC lightweight champion of Dagestani origin has turned to Instagram to advise his fans on a better strategy to be effective in life.
Khabib recollected his fight with Irishman Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 event and shared a fragment of footage from the fight.
Не говорите слишком много. Люди или делают или говорят. И лучше быть одним из тех, кто делает.
"Do not talk too much. People either do or talk. And it's better to be one of those who do," a caption provided to the video reads.
Following Khabib’s victory in the fourth round, the fight night was followed by a brawl between the camps of the two fighters that resulted in hefty fines and suspensions for both fighters.
