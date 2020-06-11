Register
11:04 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tyson Fury stands on the scale during a weigh-in for his WBC heavyweight championship fight with Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

    Eyebrows Raised as Irish ‘Mr Big’ Brokers Deal for Tyson Fury to Fight Anthony Joshua

    © AP Photo / Isaac Brekken
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107958/30/1079583063_0:0:3175:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_cd3925f04cd3647a864cc7802dd7c33a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202006111079582896-eyebrows-raised-as-irish-mr-big-brokers-deal-for-tyson-fury-to-fight-anthony-joshua/

    Anthony Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight championship belts, while Fury is the reigning WBC champion. The pair are both British but the fight may take place in Dubai.

    Britain’s Tyson Fury has signed an agreement to fight Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight title unification fight next year but questions are being asked about the man in the middle of the deal.

    On Wednesday, 10 June, Tyson Fury tweeted a "massive thanks" to Daniel Kinahan "for making this happen."

    Kinahan led the negotiations with Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

    ​Kinahan is a Dubai-based businessman who formed the MTK boxing stable and has no criminal record but the Irish media say he inherited a ruthless drugs cartel from his father Christy and has been involved in an underworld feud since 2015 with Gerry “The Monk” Hutch which has claimed 20 lives.

    Niall Shanahan, from Dublin, said he feared the Fury-Joshua fight would be targeted by underworld enemies of Daniel Kinahan.

    Mr Shanahan told Sputnik: "His gang have terrorised this country over the past decade. His family are not only responsible for murdering infinite amounts of people - including innocents - but are largely responsible for the heroin epidemic on our streets that has killed so many. He's a scumbag and people aren’t willing to let him reinvent himself as some sort of legitimate businessman."
    Anthony Joshua in training for his rematch with Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia in December 2019
    © Photo : Matchroom Boxing
    Anthony Joshua

    In February 2016 a rival gang stormed the weigh-in for a European lightweight title fight in Dublin between one of Kinahan’s fighters, Jamie Kavanagh, and Antonio João Bento.

    Four masked men - two of whom were disguised as police and armed with AK-47 rifles, shot dead David Byrne, an associate of Kinahan, and injured several others.

    ​Daniel Kinahan was reportedly the intended target but he left the weigh-in early. 

    Last year Patrick Hutch, 25, walked free after his trial for murder and possession of firearms collapsed.

    Between September 2015 and May 2019 there have been 19 other murders in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

    Fury’s former trainer Ben Davison told the Irish Sun newspaper that Fury was grateful to Kinahan for clearing a way a lot of obstacles to his boxing comeback and he added: "Daniel gave him the footings to start again, a positive outlook and a pathway back to the top. It was huge for Tyson."

    ​Fury won the heavyweight title back in February when he beat America’s Deontay Wilder in a rematch and the pair are due to have a third fight later this year, possibly in Australia.

    But Fury is apparently so confident of victory that he has already agreed to fight Joshua, possibly in Dubai.

    On Wednesday graffiti was sprayed on a wall close to the United Arab Emirates’ embassy in Dublin.

    ​Asked about Kinahan’s alleged criminal connections, Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum, a former federal prosecutor, told the Sun: “I’m not naive…Nobody has come to me, nobody has questioned me. Anything that went before, allegedly went before, that’s none of my business.”

    Fury’s other promoter, Frank Warren, survived being shot outside a boxing venue in 1989. One of his former fighters, Terry Marsh, was acquitted of attempted murder in 1990.

    There has never been any suggestion Warren himself has any ties to organised crime.

    Daniel Kinahan's name came up during a race-fixing trial in London in 2007. Former champion jockey Kieren Fallon and businessman Miles Rodgers, an associate of Kinahan, were eventually cleared of trying to fix horse races for a betting syndicate. 

    Tags:
    Dubai, Dublin, Ireland, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse