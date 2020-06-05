T-Sport Confirm 'Red Button' for Playing Artificial Crowd Noise When Premier League Resumes

All Premier League games have been suspended since April amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, as social distancing guidelines are introduced in order to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Matches are planned to resume, however, as measures ease, but behind closed doors and without spectators.

BT Sport argued that viewers will be able to watch Premier League games using a special "red button" that would provide them with the opportunity to create artificial crowd noises in football stadiums, while physically being absent from games, as matches will be held behind closed doors when the season kicks off again on 17 June.

The idea of artificial crowd noises came from the Premier League's broadcast advisory group, as part of a way to improve the atmosphere at games with no spectators. The concepts were handed to 20 clubs on Thursday.

Other ideas included a fan mosaic in the stands during each game, 360° replays, and a new tactical camera controlled by the league's analytics provider, Second Spectrum.

Another proposal, reported by Sportsmail this week, was to use crowd noises from the FIFA 20 video game, and was accepted. It will only be used during the broadcast feed however and not in stadiums or during games.

Among rejected requests was for an audio feed, but a soundtrack of the referee's pre-match coin toss could be aired by broadcasters.

Music will also be played as matches take place, at the discretion of the home team, and is likely to be played during kick-off, goals from the home team, and during substitutions. Music may also accompany half-time and full-time.

Sky Sports and BT Sport requests for half-time interviews and dressing rooms cameras have been rejected.

Sky Sports are reportedly expected to confirm that viewers will have an option similar to virtual crowd noises throughout the Premier League.

All 92 remaining matches are due to be televised live, with most shared between Sky Sports and BT Sport. Amazon Prime and the BBC, for the first time, will be broadcasting a number of games. Whether they will use the pre-recorded crowd option is not yet known.

Watford will play Leicester in June to kickstart BT Sport's coverage as the games resume.