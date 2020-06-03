Register
17:35 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

    Arsenal Star Mesut Özil to Lose $27 Million Sponsorship Deal With Adidas – Report

    © AP Photo / Ian Walton
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/82/1079508217_0:206:3072:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_8d485d30c454df99d10b19e1bdc1738d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202006031079508119-arsenal-star-mesut-zil-to-lose-27-million-sponsorship-deal-with-adidas--report/

    The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has become one of the most polarising players in modern football. While his creative play on the pitch has made one half of football fans adore him, some of the controversies surrounding him off the pitch have made the other half hate him.

    Arsenal star Mesut Özil will allegedly lose his $27 million sponsorship contract with Adidas, according to the German newspaper Bild. The seven-year deal, signed in 2013, saw him switch from Adidas’ rival, Nike. According to Bild, the sports giant reportedly doesn’t want to extend its contract with Özil due to controversial decisions that the athlete has made in recent years that have tarnished his public image.

    In May 2018, Özil, who is a third-generation Turkish-German, was pictured with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the presidential elections in the country. The photo was interpreted as a form of support for Erdogan, whose domestic policies have in recent years been criticised by European countries, in particular by Germany.

    The image also prompted debate over whether the athlete lacked loyalty to the country where he was born and lived. Özil described his meeting with Erdogan as a sign of respect to the president of his family’s country.

    Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo
    © AP Photo / Fabio Ferrari
    Cristiano Ronaldo Fails to Get Into Ronaldo Nazario’s List of Top Five Players

    Following Germany’s sensational loss at the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia, which saw the team fail to qualify for the knockout stage (something that had never happened before in the country’s history), Özil quit the national team, claiming that the media and sports pundits had made him a scapegoat for Germany’s fiasco. "I’m German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose", Özil said, announcing his decision.

    This sparked huge criticism from the media and fans, who again brought up his photo with Erdogan and accused the athlete of treason. Most recently, the athlete drew ire for a political comment that he made about the alleged mistreatment of Uighur Muslims in China and for his refusal to accept a 12 percent pay cut to help the club and the English Premier League during the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a severe economic slowdown. Özil, Arsenal’s top paid player, reportedly earns $440,000 a week.

    If Adidas doesn’t extend his deal, it will be the second sponsorship agreement that Özil will have lost. In 2018, Mercedes decided not to renew their contract with him when it expired.

    Tags:
    2018 World Cup, Adidas, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Germany, Mesut Ozil, Arsenal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse