Covid-19: Premiership Rugby 'Will Only Resume When It is Safe', English Game Board Chairman Says

With professional football in recent weeks being given the green light to return to action amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, another of the UK’s most popular sports is preparing to make a comeback.

According to the BBC, Premiership and Championship rugby clubs in England have been told by their respective governing bodies that they can resume non-contact training, although the latter’s season has already ended.

The country’s Professional rugby game board chairman, Chris Booy, stated to the press that although the decision to resume non-contact training is positive, much still needs to be done to protect the health and safety of players and other staff.

"The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start stage one as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training. The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so,” he said to reporters on Tuesday.

Teams in English rugby’s top flight clubs must provide education to players and staff on how to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as implementing a testing infrastructure, and guaranteeing a supply of personal protective equipment.

The English football Premier League also announced last week that it will aim to play out the end of the 2019-20 season, with matches set to begin on the 17th of June.

Despite this, disputes between sides still need to be ironed out around issues such as playing matches at neutral venues, and also on whether to enforce relegation, should games have to again be halted in the event of a second coronavirus peak.