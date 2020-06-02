Register
20:41 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rugby Union - Premiership - Wasps v Saracens - Ricoh Arena, Coventry, Britain - February 21, 2020 Wasps' Jacob Umaga in action

    Covid-19: Premiership Rugby 'Will Only Resume When It is Safe', English Game Board Chairman Says

    © REUTERS / Ed Sykes
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (17)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/21/1079502142_0:0:3175:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_aee44b301d2e1c21a298c152ddf25097.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202006021079501246-covid-19-premiership-rugby-will-only-resume-when-it-is-safe-english-game-board-chairman-says/

    With professional football in recent weeks being given the green light to return to action amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, another of the UK’s most popular sports is preparing to make a comeback.

    According to the BBC, Premiership and Championship rugby clubs in England have been told by their respective governing bodies that they can resume non-contact training, although the latter’s season has already ended.

    The country’s Professional rugby game board chairman, Chris Booy, stated to the press that although the decision to resume non-contact training is positive, much still needs to be done to protect the health and safety of players and other staff.

    "The clubs will need to satisfy a number of requirements to start stage one as we continue the huge amount of work being undertaken to enable a safe return to training. The welfare of the players, management and staff is our only priority and we look forward to the season resuming when it is safe to do so,” he said to reporters on Tuesday.

    Teams in English rugby’s top flight clubs must provide education to players and staff on how to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as implementing a testing infrastructure, and guaranteeing a supply of personal protective equipment.

    The English football Premier League also announced last week that it will aim to play out the end of the 2019-20 season, with matches set to begin on the 17th of June.

    Despite this, disputes between sides still need to be ironed out around issues such as playing matches at neutral venues, and also on whether to enforce relegation, should games have to again be halted in the event of a second coronavirus peak.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (17)

    Related:

    Gazprom’s New Season of 'Football For Friendship' Will Unite 10,000 Children Across the World
    Clubs, Players and Referees 'Keen to Start Football Season Again' – La Liga President Javier Tebas
    Sputnik Launches English-Language Newswire About COVID-19
    UK Experiences Record-Breaking Number of Illegal Migrant Crossings Over English Channel - Report
    English Domestic Abuse Service Providers Struggle to Cope With Demand Amid COVID-19 - Women's Aid
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, rugby, English Premiership, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse