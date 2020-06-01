Khabib Reveals His Choice for MMA's Two Biggest Powers

The UFC lightweight champion of Dagestani origin has turned to Twitter to name MMA's two biggest powers. To no surprise, they are UFC President Dana White, who signed the Russian fighter in late 2011, and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.
2 power in MMA @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 pic.twitter.com/FN56O5QARM— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 31, 2020
Among other UFC stars, Abdelaziz is also the manager of Justin Gaethje, who will meet with Khabib in the octagon for the undisputed UFC lightweight title following Gaethje's victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.
Initially, Khabib was to defend his title against Ferguson; however, the fight was cancelled as lockdown regimes were introduced and flights were disrupted amid the coronavirus pandemic.
