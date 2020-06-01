British Boxing Star Tyson Fury Aims for Biggest Contract in Sport's History

Legendary boxer Tyson Fury is striving for "the biggest signing record in history" as his current contract with Top Rank is ending soon. The fighter is promising to surpass Mayweather, Alvarez, and even Mike Tyson.
"I'm coming to the end of my contract with Top Rank. I have two more fights left with those guys. I want to renew it. I don't want to just walk away after two more fights", he said during an Instagram Live interview.
"I want to get that big, major fight deal. I want to break all of the records, for a British fighter to go overseas and get the biggest signing record in history. I know that with MTK Global, Top Rank and Frank Warren, and all of the guys who help in between, I know we can make that happen. I know that we can break history with the biggest fight contract in the history of boxing — bigger than Floyd Mayweather, bigger than Canelo Alvarez, bigger than Mike Tyson, bigger than everybody", Fury claimed. "That's my next aim".
According to reports, the highest-active contract now belongs to Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, who has a deal with DAZN worth $366 million, while Floyd Mayweather has the biggest deal of all-time after his $450 million contract with Showtime back in 2012.
