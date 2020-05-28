Premier League Clubs Agree to 17th of June Restart Date - Reports

After two months of suspension due to the threat posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems that teams in the English Premier League have taken a step closer to getting back on the pitch.

According to British newspaper “The Daily Telegraph” English clubs agreed this morning during “Project Restart” talks, that the Premier League season should resume on 17 June.

Aston Villa would take on Sheffield United, and Manchester City would face off against Arsenal on the Wednesday, to ensure that each team entered the weekend having played twenty nine games in total.

The news comes after sides in the English top flight unanimously agreed yesterday to begin full contact group training once more.

Numerous fan accounts went on to express their delight at the confirmation of the Premier League restart date on Twitter.

​Clubs are still to iron out differences of opinion on issues such as whether to conduct fixtures at neutral venues.

Despite this, rumours have arisen that the standard home and away format will make a comeback, and that neutral grounds would only be used in case of potential logistic emergencies.

The Premier League has also ramped up its coronavirus testing drive to ensure that players, and other staff members’ health and safety are protected, ahead of the season’s resumption.

The division’s powers that be announced that as of Wednesday just 12 players had tested positive for the disease, after 2,752 total tests had been conducted over the past month, and the situation will continue to be monitored.

Fixture schedules for the FA Cup, England’s most prestigious knockout competition, and the Champions League still need to be reorganised, and it remains to be seen whether they will be scrapped outright due to time constraints.