Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich Players Arrive for Bundesliga Clash - Video

A live broadcast shows Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund players arriving at the stadium Signal Iduna Park to have a vital top-of-the-table clash, dubbed the "Der Klassiker".
Bayern have won nine of their previous 15 Bundesliga matches, making it hard for Dortmund to play against the defending league champions.
In general, the epidemiological situation in Germany has been improving since mid-April, despite fluctuations in the number of new cases per day. Therefore, in late April, the authorities began a gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the disease. Shops and schools, as well as playgrounds, churches, and museums, have already reopened.
