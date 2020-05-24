Khabib Names 'Greatest UFC Fighter' in History of Twitter

Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagamedov has sarcastically named the greatest UFC fighter in the history of Twitter - his nemesis, Irishman Conor McGregor.
The apparent jab came as a response to a recent list of greatest fighters compiled by McGregor, who put himself in second place after Brazilian MMA fighter Anderson Silva, while former Canadian fighter Georges St-Pierre came in third.
you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.— khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020
you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history.
Two years ago, McGregor lost to Khabib in the fourth round of the UFC 229 event by submission. Since then, the two fighters don't miss a chance to exchange barbs on social media.
Khabib is the current UFC lightweight champion with 28 victories out of 28 fights in his list. McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, held the same titles in Cage Warriors.
All comments
Show new comments (0)