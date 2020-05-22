Register
19:17 GMT22 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Villareal's Samuel Chukwueze reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019

    Clubs, Players and Referees 'Keen to Start Football Season Again' – La Liga President Javier Tebas

    © AP Photo / Joan Monfort
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107828/40/1078284071_0:-1:3640:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7268dc40507ff9d4df6f82b2eabe64fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202005221079391891-clubs-players-and-referees-keen-to-start-football-season-again--la-liga-president-javier-tebas/

    With football leagues throughout Europe aiming to follow the German Bundesliga’s example and resume the 2019-20 season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it seems that La Liga, the Spanish top flight’s preparations to kick off in June, could have hit a snag.

    According to radio station Cadena Cope, La Liga’s administrators have ruled out a comeback on the 12th of June, the initial date that was earmarked for the resumption of play, due to health and safety fears.

    Players in Spain have been gradually easing their way back into training on an individual basis and were scheduled to link up with their teammates for group sessions next week.

    The differences between the autonomous region’s stances on the Coronavirus lockdown, akin to the clashes between Westminster and the devolved governments of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the UK, have however caused a delay, as some areas have been out of complete lockdown for longer than others.

    Speaking to the Spanish press; LaLiga President Javier Tebas expressed optimism that the 2019-20 season, will be able to be concluded on the pitch.

    “Clubs, directors, players and referees are all keen to start the season again but the competition will only start when the health authorities consider it to be possible. Coordination with CSD (Spanish Sports Council) and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will be key.” – Tebas stated.

    English Premier League clubs have also tentatively commenced group training sessions, ahead of their own potential kick off in June.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp; whose side sit top of the division, yesterday outlined his desire to get back in action.

    “I woke up even earlier than usual and then I realised it was my first day, It felt like the first day at school - for me, it was 46 years ago, but it must have been similar. I dressed myself in my uniform again - and for the right reason, for going to training.” – Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

    Other leading figures have however been critical of the decision to encourage teams to return to training.

    Pundit and former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believed that the potential withdrawal of players from squads for personal reasons, could lead to an unfair competition, with some teams boasting much stronger starting elevens.

    "I've spoken to managers, there's a lot more to come out that just don't feel right about it, that’s going to be a major problem. If you've got a squad of 22, 23 players and six or seven are not comfortable, they think they're putting their families at risk, how is that a fair competition? It becomes a real Premier League problem. It doesn't become fair.” – Redknapp said to Sky Sports.

    Premier League teams have been at odds over the so-called “Project Restart”, despite voting in favour of resuming full contact training next week.

    Questions still remain about the provision of personal protective equipment, transit to and from stadiums, and the potential use of neutral venues.

    If the sides cannot iron out their differences before the start of June; then only a few viable ways to conclude the season remain.

    These include rendering the season “null and void”, calculating the final positions based on mathematical algorithms, or simply ending the league with the current standings in place.

    Tags:
    La Liga, COVID-19, sports, football
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse