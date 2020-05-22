UK MP Calls on Government for Financial Aid for EFL Clubs Due to COVID-19 Shutdown - Reports

While top football clubs are able to survive the financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs further down the English Football League and below could experience some real problems.

Former chair of the Commons Select Committee Damian Collins has called on the UK government to provide financial support for vulnerable football clubs.

Collins claims that in next five weeks five to 10 EFL League clubs could go into administration.

"We saw the outcry last summer when two clubs, Bury and Bolton, were in trouble. If that happens there will be huge public demand to do something,” he said as quoted by the Sky Sports News.

"Without the government stepping in, those clubs could go to the wall and there maybe others that follow," he added.

He added that many League 1 and 2 teams in the EFL were in a risky state even before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

According to him, taxpayers' money should not be used to buy players but should solely be used to guarantee that clubs are financially sustainable.

The Premier League has been suspended since 13 March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and is looking to restart its campaign in mid-June.

Earlier, UK government reported 338 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 36,042.

The country's case total now stands at 250,908, according to the official dashboard.