Nurmagomedov Confirms Father in ‘Very Serious Condition’ With COVID-19 Heart Complications

Russian MMA champion Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed on Monday that his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is currently in “very serious condition” after encountering heart complications due to being infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
In his first remarks on the issue, Nurmagomedov said that his father had heart surgery last year, but the COVID-19 infection prompted him to undergo an additional heart surgery.
“He’s in the hospital now; he’s in a very serious condition. He had heart complications stemming from the virus. This virus has very seriously affected his heart, since he had a heart operation a year ago,” Nurmagomedov said in a video post on Instagram in Russian. “He's had surgery again. He’s in a difficult situation, very difficult. We ask Allah to return him to us. Thank you very much to everyone who writes, who sends their support”.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The UFC lightweight champion stated that over 20 close relatives had contracted the COVID-19 disease.
“Personally, I’ve had more than 20 relatives - I don't mean people I know, I mean close relatives - who have been in intensive care... Many people I know have died, the parents of people close to me,” the Russian fighter said, calling on his 20 million Instagram followers to listen to the recommendations and advice of health officials.
On 25 April, it was reported that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was infected with the novel coronavirus and had been admitted to hospital, where he later sank into a coma following a heart operation.
Following the reports, the UFC president, Dana White, and Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor expressed their support to the MMA coach’s family.
All comments
Show new comments (0)