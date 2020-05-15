Brazilian Football Star Edilson Says He Was Better Than Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo

Ex-Brazil forward Edilson, during an interview, has claimed that in his prime he was better than Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar - who are usually considered to be the best players in the world.
"At my best, I played better than Neymar. He needs to win the World Cup in order to be better than me", he told TV Bandeirantes. "I have personality and for Messi to be better than me, he also has to win the World Cup... Cristiano Ronaldo is just strength, he strikes the ball well with both feet but I'm more skillful than him".
The 48-year-old football veteran played for Brazil during the historic final against Germany, winning the 2002 FIFA World Cup. In total, he scored 6 goals for the national team, including 4 in 2001, and 163 in his club career. Edilson was also awarded the best player of Brazilian Serie A in 1998.
